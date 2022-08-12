The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MILDRED THOMPSON BURTON, 92 of Point Pleasant, W.Va., formerly of West Hamlin, W.Va., widow of Rev. Ferris Burton Sr., died Aug. 10 in Paramount Senior Living, Ona. Funeral service will be at noon Aug. 15 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Miller Cemetery, Sweetland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
MONA DOREEN CHAPMAN, 90, of Barboursville, widow of Stanley P. Chapman, died Aug. 10. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at Spurlock Creek Apostolic Church. Burial in Union Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
CECIL GOBLE CLINE, 87, of Ironton, widower of Velda Darnell Cline, died Aug. 6. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Sept. 23 at First United Methodist Church, 101 North Fifth St., Ironton. A luncheon will be served immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may made to Harvest for the Hungry Food Pantry, P.O. Box 153, Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
DANIEL DURANT, 82 of Huntington died Aug. 12 in Emogene Dolin Hospice House. He was a retired supervisor at CSX Railroad. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 15 at Beard Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Cave Hill Cemetery, Louisville, Ky.
VIRGIE RAMONA JESTES 78 of Wayne died Aug. 11 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation. At her request, there will be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARY LOU BROCK SMITH, 62, of Kenova, widow of John Smith, died Aug. 11. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 15 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
BARBARA KAY RENFROE, 57 of Willow Wood, Ohio, wife of David L. Renfroe, died Aug. 11 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 15 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Bradshaw Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to someone in need. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
HAROLD THOMAS SHAFFER, 71, of Ona died Aug. 11. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 15 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Bicker Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home in Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MARY ELAINE TURVEY, 73, of Pedro, Ohio, wife of Frankie Levi Turvey, died Aug. 8 at home. She retired from Hillview Retirement Center and was a Registered Nurse. No service is scheduled. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
