CHARLOTTE MARIE CLAUSEN, 78, of Huntington, wife of Charles Jan Clausen, died March 7 at home. She was a retired Registered Nurse. There will be a celebration of life from 1 to 3 p.m. March 15 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with a brief service at 2 p.m. Face mask and social distance are required. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
HAROLD CRAIG, 88, of Scottown, Ohio, widower o Dorothy Allen Craig, died March 10 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. March 15 at Locust Grove Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the cemetery. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DOTTIE LOU DEAN, 76, of Wayne died March 9 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
EDWARD RAY LAYMAN SR., 59, of Barboursville died March 8. A memorial service will be conducted at 5 p.m. March 14 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Friends may gather from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LAURA CHERI NANCE, 29, of South Point, Ohio, daughter of Mary Lynd, died March 5. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 14 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Cottage Cemetery, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SHIRLEY LEE ROBERTS, 82 of Barboursville died March 11 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was retired from Corbin's Clothing Company. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
GAILARD P. RUNYON, 71 of South Point, Ohio, died March 11. He retired from South Point Schools. There will be no services held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DELORES ANN STAPLETON, 77, of Huntington, died March 5 at home. She was a selector for Owens-Illinois. A graveside service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. March 15 at Docks Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
TERESA L. STEVENS, 65, of Huntington died March 8. She worked for the public library in Baltimore, Md., and later provided home care services. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JACKIE DANE TERRY, 73, of Hamlin, W.Va., father of Michael Terry of West Hamlin, W.Va., and Jessica Terry of Branchland, W.Va., died March 10. At his request, he will be cremated and no service scheduled. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, is in charge of arrangements.
SHIRLEY LEE WHITE, 77, of Huntington died March 11 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. March 14 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.