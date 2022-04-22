The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOHN TRACY BRUNTY, 58, of Wayne, husband of Markella Brunty, died April 21 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a carpenter. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 24 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Private burial will follow. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m.
DONNA JUNE CART, 82, of Milton died April 20 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. April 26 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
TOMMY DALLAS DIAMOND, 73, of Mooresburg, Tenn., husband of Linda Etter Diamond, died April 21. He was a former Mingo County, W.Va., Clerk. Funeral service at 7 p.m. April 23 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., during the 6 to 9 p.m. visitation. Burial April 25 in Hamblen Memory Garden, Morristown, Tenn.
HELEN JEANNETTE FOSTER, 86, of Barboursville, formerly of Point Pleasant, W.Va., widow of H. Dale Foster, died April 20 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. April 26 at Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery in Gassaway, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
DAVID LYNN JACKSON, 69, of Willow Wood, Ohio, died April 19. He retired from the Woody Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 24 at Getaway Community Church, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
KATHY JEAN GOODMAN KREISER, 68, of Wheeling, W.Va., died Jan. 8. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. April 23 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial following in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.
FRED ALLEN MAY, 73, of Big Creek, W.Va., husband of Tammy Thomas May, died April 21 at home. He was a coal miner. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no service. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
LINDA SUE MYERS, 72, of Gallipolis, Ohio, daughter of Betty Myers, died April 20 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. April 25 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Old Baptist Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RONALD PERRY, 65, of Turkey Creek, Ky., husband of Gladys Francis Perry, died April 19 at home. Funeral service at 11 a.m. April 22 at Turkey Creek Old Regular Baptist Church. Burial in the family cemetery. Visitation after 6 p.m. April 21 at church. Arrangements are directed by R.R. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
DEBRA JEAN RAINEY, 64, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died April 20. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 25 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial following in Zion Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
PHILLIP RADFORD ROBINSON, 66 of Proctorville, Ohio, died April 19 at home. He was co-owner of R&M Delivery Company. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 25 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Wilgus Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
KERMIT WAYNE WILSON, 83, of Willow Wood, Ohio, widower of Martha Ellen Wilson, died April 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. April 26 at Mount Pleasant Old Baptist Church, Wilgus, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.