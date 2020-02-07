The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RONNIE EUGENE CADE, 59, of Pedro, Ohio, husband of Debra Ann Lewis Cade, died Feb. 5 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 10, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Slab Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.com.
VINCENT CANCRO, 50, of Columbus, Ohio, brother of Francine Grimm of Flat Gap, Ky., died Jan. 28 in Doctors North Hospital, Columbus. He was a greeter at WalMart. Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
CLARA ROSE CARTER, 85, of Huntington, wife of Taylor V. Carter, died Feb. 5 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 9, Union Missionary Baptist Church, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial will follow in Huffman Cemetery, Grayson, Ky. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES FELIX DAVIS of Milton, died Feb. 1. There will be a memorial service 2 p.m. Feb. 8, Milton United Methodist Church. Burial will be 2 p.m. Feb. 10, West Virginia National Cemetery, 42 Veterans Memorial Lane, Grafton, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Milton United Methodist Church, or the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Rd., Huntington, WV 25702.
NAVONA NADINE SCRAGG GORE, 98, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died Feb. 6 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law. Funeral service will be 2 p. m. Feb. 9 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home in West Hamlin, W.Va. Interment will be in Lincoln Memorial Park in Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com.
PAUL C. GULLETT, 84, of Hager Hill, Ky., husband of Lillian Griffith Gullett, died Feb. 7 in HRMC. He was a Kentucky state electric inspector. Funeral service 11 a.m. Feb. 9, Preston Funeral Home Chapel, Paintsville, Ky.; burial in Johnson County Memorial Cemetery, Staffordsville, Ky. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 8 at the funeral home.
CHARLES FRANKLIN KEATON, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, uncle of Lisa Runyon, died Feb. 7 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He was a retired truck driver for the former Allied Trucking. There will be no services at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ORBURA LAVIERE MEADOWS, 91, of Huntington, husband of Vernice Chapman Meadows, died Feb. 3 at home. He retired from INCO. Funeral services will be conducted 1:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at Twenty-Sixth Street Baptist Church, Huntington. Entombment will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapman-mortuary.com.
KATHY LYNN ROWE, 58, of Huntington, daughter of Barbara Aliff, died Feb. 5 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. There will be no services at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
PATRICIA ANN SPEARS, 61, of Huntington, died Feb. 6. A memorial dinner will be on Feb. 15, at the First Huntington Christian Baptist Church. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is assisting the family with arrangements.
JANET FERGUSON SULLIVAN, 78, of Huntington wife of Tom “Joe” Sullivan, died Feb. 5 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired Wayne County teacher’s aide Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Feb. 8, Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before the service on Saturday. www.rollinsfh.com.
BARBARA WILLIAMS, 82, widow of Lawrence Williams, died Feb. 7 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. She worked for Weight Watchers and was the Director of the Chesapeake Community Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 11, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial will follow at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home www.slackandwallace.com.