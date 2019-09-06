The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LONA IRENE HURLEY ADKINS, 72, of Kenova, wife of Henderson Adkins, died Sept. 4 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Rollins Funeral Home; interment at Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.rollinsfh.com
TAMMY BRYANT, 59, of Chapmanville, W.Va., wife of Mack Bryant, died Sept. 4 at CAMC Memorial Division. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services; burial at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
VINTON EDMONDS, 81, of Glenwood, W.Va., died Sept. 3. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial at Union Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
CAROLYN SUE HESTER FRAZIER, 76, of Ashland, Ky., wife of Larry Frazier, died Sept. 5. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Contributions can be made to Livingstone Church. www.steenfuneralhome.com
PAUL KNIGHT JR., 82, of Lesage, husband of Barbara Knight, died Sept. 5 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was owner/operator of Paul's Feed and Hardware. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Chapman's Mortuary; burial at Greenbottom Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oak Hill UBI Church or the charity of one's choice. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
TOM LAKE, 75, of Huntington, husband of Ann Lake, died Sept. 4 at his residence. He was retired from INCO. Celebration of Life will be 4-9 p.m. Saturday at Barboursville Park, shelter #5. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
JAMES LEE LAMBERT, 83, of Huntington, husband of Margaret Lambert, died Sept. 4 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was retired from Huntington Floodwall Board. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Reger Funeral Home; burial at Docks Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com
GEORGE F. SHARP, 78, of Ironton, Ohio, died Sept. 3 at a local nursing home. He was retired from Copps Office Supply. Memorial service will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
LILLIAN LORENE SIMPSON, 102, of Barboursville, died Sept. 5 at Wyngate Senior Living. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Oak Hill Memorial Park and Cremation Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Monday. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
JAMES RALEIGH SPRADLIN, 61, of Paintsville, Ky., husband of Susan Spradlin, died Sept. 4. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Preston Funeral Home; burial at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery.
OLIN REECE TAYLOR, 63, of Milton, died Aug. 31. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. The procession to the cemetery will leave the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, at 10 a.m.
RITA MARIE VOIERS, 75, of Langsville, Ohio, died Sept. 5. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Deal Funeral Home; burial at Concord Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.