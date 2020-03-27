The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
THOMAS EDWARD HARRISON, 69, of Logan, W.Va., widower of Anita Iris Harrison, died March 24. He was a retire miner with Pittston Coal Company. Cremation was chosen and services will be at a later time. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
PAULINE PORTER HEMLEPP, 88 formerly of Charleston, widow of Jerry Cecil Hemlepp, died March 26 in Paramount Senior Living, Ona. Funeral arrangements are incomplete Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
DONALD LEWIS, 80, of South Webster, Ohio, died March 26 at home. He retired form Armco Steel. There will be a memorial service at a later time. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
KERMIT MILLS III, 49, of Wayne, husband of Danita Mills, died March 26 at home. He was a truck driver. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements, which will be private.
CHRISTOPHER S. SHIPLEY, 46, of Huntington died March 26 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
JASON ANTHONY STAMPER, 36, of Pedro, Ohio, son of Chet Stamper and Cindy Stamper, both of Ironton, died March 25in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. March 30, Puckett Cemetery, Pedro, Ohio. There is no public visitation. The funeral procession will go through the Rock Hill Elementary School parking lot at approximately 12:45 p.m. for friends and family to pay their respects. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.