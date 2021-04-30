The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOSHUA KENT ADKINS, 36 of Huntington, son of Donna Triplett Johnson, Roger Johnson and Gregory Kent Adkins died April 24. He was employed by Starlight Behavioral Health and Par Roofing. There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. May 2 at Beard Mortuary.
ANNA JEAN ALEXANDER of Wayne, died March 18. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. May 4, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. A family gathering will be held one hour prior to the memorial service at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
PEGGY MARIE BRADSHAW, 88, of Huntington, widow of Don Carroll, died April 23 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. She was a former secretary for Blue Chip Recyclers. Funeral services will be conducted at noon May 3 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
LINDSEY FINLEY, 85 of Prichard, husband of Bernice Napier Finley, died April 29 at home. He retired from Lowes. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. May 3 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial following in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
DONALD DAVID GEE, 81, of Ironton, husband of Charlene Collins Gee, died April 28 in Ashland Community Hospice Center. He was a retired equipment operator and laborer for the Ironton Coke Plant. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. May 1, with visitation from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow at Community Cemetery, Ironton.
LILLIAN GERALDINE CREMEANS JEFFERS, 80 of Bidwell, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, widow of James F. Jeffers, died April 30. She was the former owner of Jeffers ShortStop and Grocery and Gas Station in Mason County, W.Va. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com .
NANCY LANGDON, 85, of Huntington died April 30. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
CECILIA CAROLEEN MARTIN, 85, of Huntington, died April 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired office manager in the gas and oil industry. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
DENISE ANN WITHERS, 64, of Huntington, mother of Marissa Boyle, died April 8 at home. She was a former data entry clerk with General Medical. Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. May 3 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, followed by graveside services at Plymale Cemetery. www.rollinsfh.com.
TAYLOR RICHARD YORK, 58, of Fort Gay, husband of Denise Copley York, died April 29. There will be no services at this time. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.