The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DEXTER R. DOWELL, 80, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died July 22. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Wilcoxen Funeral Home; burial at Beech Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
NANCY ELLEN FERRIS, 73, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Leslie Ferris, died July 22 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Memorial service will be 6:30 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; visitation will be 5 p.m. until the time of service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
CARRIE JEAN FOWLER, 87, of Fort Gay, widow of Leroy Fowler, died July 21. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Young Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Thompson Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-9 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
SONYA MARIE HODGE, 57, of Branchland, W.Va., died July 21. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
MARY BETH MULLINS, 56, of Ironton, Ohio, widow of Rodney Mullins, died July 21 at King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral Mass will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. Lawrence O'Toole Church; burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
DENNIS LEON TRIPLETT, 70, of Branchland, W.Va., died July 21. He was a retired coal miner. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Monday at Lucas Cemetery. Koontz Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
WILLIAM RUSSELL WHITNEY, 59, of Huntington, husband of Candice Whitney, died July 11. Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Wednesday at Ferrell Chambers Funeral Home; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.