EDDIE RAY ASHWORTH, 65, of Ashton, W.Va., died Jan. 30. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial at Valley View Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. He has requested that no flowers be sent. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
ELMER MATTHEW BUSH, 92, formerly of Ironton, Ohio, widower of Evelyn Bush, died Jan. 29 at Shelby Ridge Rehab. He was retired from Air Products. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home; burial at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
LILLIAN M. CALLICOAT, 82, of Oakland, Md., and formerly of Petersburg, W.Va., widow of James Frederick Ross and Oscar Lee Callicoat, died Jan. 30 at Dennett Road Manor. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at C&S Fredlock Funeral Home; interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday until time of service. www.csfredlockfh.com
ROGER DALE GRAY, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Connie Gray, died Jan. 31 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hosice House. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
RAYMOND MICHAEL JACKSON, 65, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, husband of Connie Jackson, died Jan. 30 at his residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home; burial at Langdon Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
JODI KNOTTS, 65, of Gallipolis, Ohio, wife of David Knotts, died Jan. 31 at her residence. She was a retired school teacher. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Willis Funeral Home; burial at Kings Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.willisfuneralhome.com
THOMAS JUNIOR RAKES, 67, of Branchland, W.Va., husband of Cheryl Rakes, died Jan. 30 at St. Mary's Medical Center. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
WILLIAM DOMINIQUE FOX SAFFORD, 25, of Columbus, Ohio, died Jan. 26. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
WAYNE SMITH JR., South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 31 at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
MARJORIE R. SNEDAKER, 96, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Jan. 31 at Holzer Assisted Living. Per her wishes, there will be no service. Willis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
DOROTHY FAYE SPARKS, 86, of Blaine, Ky., widow of Charles Sparks, died Jan. 29. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Young Funeral Home; burial at Sparks Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lawrence County Funeral Home.
PEARL ANN WILLIAMSON, 84, of Genoa, widow of Sanford Williamson, died Jan. 30 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Morris Funeral Home; burial at at Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.