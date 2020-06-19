The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CARL ELLIS, 92, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, husband of Geneva Ellis, died June 18 at his residence. He was retired from the U.S. Army. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home; burial at Buckhorn Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
WILMA CASSADY TRAUTWEIN FIELDS, 88, of Barboursville, widow of Robert Trautwein and Milton Fields Jr., died June 19 at Village of Riverview. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Smith Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Social distancing and masks are suggested.
OPAL JEAN FISHER, 83, of Lesage, died June 18. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Deal Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
ELVA IRENE FREEMAN, 88, of South Williamson, Ky., widow of John Freeman, died June 7 at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m., June 10, at Hatfield Funeral Chapel; burial at Mt. View Memory Gardens. Visitation 6-9 p.m., June 9, at the funeral home.
TERRY LEE GOOD JR., 47, of Kenova, preceded in death by his father, Terry Lee Good Sr., and survived by parents, Linda and Cloyd Hodge, died June 18. He was a construction worker. Funeral services will be private. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.