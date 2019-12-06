The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GARRY LEE CALLICOAT, 71, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Theda Callicoat, died Dec. 5 at his residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
DENISE ANN CARROLL, 49, of Huntington, died Dec. 5 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Visitation will be 7-9 p.m. Monday at Fifth Avenue Freewill Baptist Church. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
HENRY CLARK, 58, of David, Ky., died Dec. 4 at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Ashland Elizabeth Shepherd Cemetery. Visitation 5-9 p.m., Dec. 6, at the funeral home.
THOMAS THURMAN FOWLER, 69, of Fort Gay, W.Va., died Dec. He was a retired mechanic. Per his wishes, there will be no service and he will be cremated. Donations can be made to assist with funeral expenses. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
EDNA JOHNSON GIBSON, 73, of Pippa Passes, Ky., wife of Chillestine Gibson, died Dec. 5 at Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home; burial at Mountain Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the funeral home. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
ROBERT BRUCE HAGER, of Meadow Fork, W.Va., husband of Debra Hager, recently passed away. He was retired from Verizon. Per his wishes, there will be no service or visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Environmental Defense Fund. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
CHOLE MARIE HALL, 1 week old, of Williamson, W.Va., daughter of Glenn Hall and Ashley Adkins, died Dec. 1. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Hatfield Funeral Chapel; burial at Mt. View Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.hatfieldfc.com
HELEN HOUSTON, 98, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Dec. 5 at her residence. Funeral service will be noon Monday at Schneider Hall Funeral Home; burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
JOHN MICHAEL KENNEDY, 81, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Bonnie Kennedy, died Dec. 6 at Cornerstone Hospital. He was a retired chemical engineer. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
MAXINE KINNEY, 74, of McDowell, Ky., widow of teddy Kinney, died Dec. 5 at her residence. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
KATHERN LEE KIRK, 68, of Alkol, W.Va., died Dec. 5. She was a homemaker. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
TEDDY MCCLURE MASSIE, 92, of Ona, widower of Earlie Massie, died Dec. 4 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com
GEORGE CLETIS MCCOMAS, 90, of Scottown, Ohio, husband of Charlene McComas, died Dec. 6 at Wyngate at Rover's Edge. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
RICHARD EDMOND MORRISON, 92, of Huntington, widower of Janet Morrison, died Dec. 3 at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at First Church of the Nazarene; burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.regerfh.com
JAMES ALBERT NORRIS, 71, of Ironton, Ohio, husband of Beverly Norris, died Dec. 5 at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. He was owner/operator of Fort Redmond Restaurant. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Slabfork Cemetery; visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Phillips Funeral Home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
MATTHEW TRAVIS OLSON, 42, of Huntington, died Dec. 5. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com
JOE RAY SHEPHERD, 55, of Huntington, died Dec. 5 at Heritage Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com