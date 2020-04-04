The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
STEVEN EDWARD ADKINS, 59, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Barbara Adkins, died April 1 at his residence. Private family services will be held. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
ABIGAIL ANN BROWN, 84, formerly of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died April 3. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Presbyterian Cemetery. Following the CDC guidelines, everyone present should wear a face mask and observe social distancing. Deal Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CORA LOUISE CHAFFIN, 92, of Huntington, died April 1. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
MARY ANGIE FERGUSON, 65, of Ashland, Ky., wife of Phillip Norris, died April 1 at Hospice Care Center. Memorial services will be held at a later date. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
SYLVIA D. JAVINS, 76, of Proctorville, Ohio, died April 2 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
BILLY JOE O'BRIAN, 85, of Fort Gay, W.Va., husband of Anna O'Brian, died April 2 at his residence. He was retired from Inco Alloys. Funeral services will be private. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
VERNON PERRY, 82, of East Lynn, W.Va., husband of Allie Perry, died April 1 at his residence. He was pastor at Bethlehem United Baptist Church. Private graveside services will be held. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
JOSEPH ROY PLYBON, 35, of Huntington, died April 1 at his residence. He was an employee at Service Master. Private family services will be held. Visitation will be 11 a.m. Monday at Rollins Funeral Home; following the CDC's regulations, visitation will be limited to ten people at a time to pay their respects. www.rollinsfh.com
ROY SPEARS, 68, of Louisa, Ky., died April 2. Funeral services will be private. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.