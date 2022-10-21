The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
FREDA L. ACKISON, 78 , of Pedro, Ohio, died Oct. 20. She was a retired teacher. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home; burial at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be to an account at Ohio Valley Bank. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
KERMIT GENE ADKINS SR., 76, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died Oct. 19 at his residence. Private Family Services will be held. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JOHNNIE BRUCE BENNETT, 79, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Oct. 19 at his residence. A gathering will be held at noon Saturday at Wilcoxen Funeral Home.
DON RALPH CONNER, 75, of Ashland, Ky., husband of Kathleen Conner, died Oct. 20 at Community Hospice Care Center. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice and/or Sharon Baptist Church. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
SUSAN LYNN COOK, 69, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Oct. 20 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. A private graveside service and burial will be held at the Kirkland Memorial Gardens. Wilcoxen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
JOHNNIE DAVID FREEMAN, 80, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Connie Freeman, died Oct. 20 at his residence. Graveside service will be 1:45 p.m. Monday at Linnville Cemetery in Willow Wood, Ohio. Visitation will be 11 a.m - 1 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JEFFREY E. HOOD, 79, of Huntington, husband of Linda Hood, died Oct. 20. He was the retired owner of Hood Realty. Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cammack Children’s Center, 64 6th Ave. West, Huntington, 25701 or Huntington Little League c/o Cindy Legg, PO Box 1132, Huntington, 25713. www.klingelcarpenter.com
JESSIE MAE NOEL, 89, of Pedro, Ohio, widow of John Noel, died Oct. 20. She retired from Lawrence County CAO. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Phillips Funeral Home; burial at Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
DONNA LOU TAYLOR, 77, of Milton, died Oct. 21 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial at Forest Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
DOROTHY LOU THOMPSON, 76, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widow of Samuel Thompson, died Oct. 19 at King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be noon Wednesday at Community Tabernacle Church; burial at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
