The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LAUREL BRENNAN-FAYE ADKINS, 26, of Hamlin, W.Va., daughter of Will and Betty Adkins, died June 16. Memorial service will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at Koontz Funeral Home; visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
KIMBERLY DAWN WALKER ELDER, 45, of Huntington, died June 11 at St. Mary's Medical Center. There will be no services. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
THURMOND HARLESS HOCKEY ELKINS, 69, of West Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Judith Elkins, died June 25. Funeral service will be noon Monday at Koontz Funeral Home; interment at Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
RONALD DALE EPLING, 73, of Wayne, husband of Nell Epling, died June 26 at his residence. He was retired from Suddenlink Communications. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Sunday at Morris Funeral Home; visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
EURADA HILL, 91, of Mitchell Heights, W.Va., widow of Jack Hill, died June 26 at Trinity Healthcare Services. She was retired from Logan General Hospital. Funeral service will be noon Monday at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services; burial at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
MICHAEL SHAWN JENKINS, 49, of Auburndale, Fla., formerly of Ironton, Ohio, husband of Julie Jenkins, died JUne 24. Phillips Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
SHEILA DOSS JONES, 72, of Parkland, Fla., formerly of Huntington, died Dec. 17 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Ferrell Chambers Funeral Home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com
ANGELA JANE LARGE-HAAS, 54, of Coal Grove, Ohio, wife of Alva Haas, died June 23 at her residence. She was a retired registered nurse. Memorial service will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home; visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
LARRY RAY MARCUM, 60, of Ironton, Ohio, husband of Jennifer Marcum, died June 25 at his residence. Funeral service will be noon Monday at Ironton City Mission Church; visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Social distancing and face masks will be observed. Brown Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
LORA JOANNE SANSON SMITH, 50, of Huntington, died June 25 at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com
MATTHEW RYAN STEPHENS, 27, of Lexington, Ky.,died June 22 at his residence. Celebration of Life will be 8 p.m. Tuesday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Social distancing and Covid-19 guidelines will be in place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Matthew Stephens Scholarship c/o Sigma Pi Fraternity Alumni Association. www.steenfuneralhome.com
REV. FLOYD ALLEN SUMAN, 91, of Ashland, Ky., widower of Ellen Suman, died June 25 at Woodland Oaks Healthcare Facility. Funeral service will be noon Monday at Praise Point United Brethen Church; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The service will also be streamed at facebook.com/praisepoint.net. www.mfhfuneralhome.com