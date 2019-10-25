The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JEWELL MICHELS ADKINS, 63, of Barboursville, died Oct. 24 at her residence. She was retired from Cabell County Courthouse. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Rollins Funeral Home; interment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com
CLEDITH V. CAMPBELL SR., 85, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Barbara Campbell, died Oct. 24. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Altizer Baptist Church; private burial service at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
MARGARET DAVIS SPURLOCK CAZAD, 88, of Huntington, widow of Robert Cazad, died Oct. 23 at her residence. She was an elementary school teacher. Funeral service will be noon Tuesday at Chapman's Mortuary; burial at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Donations can be made to Hospice of Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
CLARA JUNE DAY, 82, of Bidwell, Ohio, wife of Darrell Day, died Oct. 23 at her residence. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens Chapel of Hope Mausoleum. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Willis Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideon's International. www.willisfuneralhome.com
HAL DAVID DONAHUE, 78, of Branchland, W.Va., widower of Linda Donahue, died Oct. 24. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sunday at McGhee Handley Funeral Home; interment at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
KATHERINE ELSWICK FANNIN, of Fallsburg, Ohio, died Oct. 22 at Kingsbrook Lifecare Center. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice. or Alzheimer's Association. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
TRACY M. GARTIN, 49, of Milton, husband of Betty Gartin, died Oct. 23 at his residence. Services will be held at a later date. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
PAUL H. HAAS, 73, of Crown City, Ohio, husband of Linda Haas, died Oct. 25 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
ELIZABETH DARLENE JEFFERY, 70, of Huntington, died Oct. 21. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville; burial at Forest Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
LISA HATTEN SITES, 52, of Huntington, formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Oct. 23 at her residence. She was a critical care nurse at St. Mary's. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com