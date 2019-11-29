The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JEAN GLEASON, 90, of Huntington, widow o William Gleason Jr., died Nov. 26 at her residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Reger Funeral Home; burial at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com
GEORGE HUNTER, 72, of Pedro, Ohio, died Nov. 28 at his residence. He was retired from A.K. Steel. Phillips Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
PAMELA SUE BRUMFIELD KEENEY, 66, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Bruce Keeney, died Nov. 28. She was a custodian at Fairland School District. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Miller Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JENNIE B. MIDKIFF, 91, of Huntington, widow of Thomas Midkiff, died Nov. 27 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was retired from First Mortgage Corporation. Funeral service will be noon Tuesday at Chapman's Mortuary; burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
RALPH OTTO MILLER JR., 75, died Nov. 27. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Deal Funeral Home; visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.toysforkidsmc.com.
ARNOLD R. SPARKS, 81, of Ashland, Ky., husband of Beverly Sparks, died Nov. 28 at his residence. He was owner/operator of Reliance Security. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Ashland Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com
EDDIE STURGILL, 41, of Sassafras, Ky., husband of Gretha Sturgill, died Nov. 27. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sunday at Tree of Life Church; burial at Carr Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be afte 2 p.m. Saturday at the church. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
JUANITA COCHRAN FELLURE TACKETT, 94, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Lawrence Fellure and Melburn Tackett, died Nov. 28. Funeral service will be noon Sunday at Patriot United Methodist Church; burial at Patriot Church Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.willisfuneralhome.com
MYRTLE CATHERINE WELLS WHITE, 81, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Bob White, died Nov. 27 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home; interment at Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
GARY EUGENE WILSON, 74, of Ironton, Ohio, widower of Carol Wilson, died Nov. 28 at Our Lady Bellefonte Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Tracy Brammer Monroe Funeral Home; burial at Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net