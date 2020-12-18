The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PARIS DELMORE ADKINS, 88, of South Point, Ohio, died Nov. 30 at VA Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ridgelawn Memorial Park Abbey of Devotion. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
BOBBY RAY CONLEY, 82, of Ashland, Ky., husband of Marylyn Conley, died Dec. 10. He was retired from the former AK Steel Coke Plant. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Rose Hill Burial Park. There will be no visitation. Social distancing and masks will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beech Street Christian Church. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
CAROLYN SUE JACKSON, 73, of Milton, died Dec. 16. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Keaton Cemetery. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
ASA KEITH JOHNSON, 62, of Marysville, Ohio, formerly of Crown City, Ohio, died Dec. 13 at his residence. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Kings Chapel Cemetery. www.willisfuneralhome.com
LISA JONES, 40, of Ironton, Ohio, died Dec. 17 at King's Daughters Medical Center. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Quillen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Phillips Funeral Home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
LINDA KAY WADELL LAFON, 73, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Gary LaFon, died Dec. 18 at King's Daughters Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
SHERMAN LONG, 79, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Dec. 17 at his residence. Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mason County Animal Shelter. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com
JOSEPH PLEMICH JR., 91, of Huntington, husband of Frances Plemich, died Dec. 17 at Heritage Center. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Calumet Park Cemtery, Merrillville, Ind. Chapman's Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
EDITH JEWELL PRIDDY, 88, of Huntington, widow of Frederick Priddy, died Dec. 16 at Paramount Senior Living. She was a retired registered nurse. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church; entombment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.beardmortuary.com
DAVID HEBER RIGGLE, 86, of Glenwood, W.Va., died Dec. 16. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville; burial at Union Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
CHARLES JODY WILKINSON, 47, of Winfield, W.Va., died Dec. 5 at St. Mary's Medical Center. There will be no services at this time. Chapman's Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.