The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOYCE MARIE WHITE ADKINS, 69, of West Hamlin, W.Va., wife of Cecil Adkins, died March 24. Funeral service will be noon Monday at Koontz Funeral Home; interment at Thompson Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
ROBERT RAY ADKINS, 85, of Ashland, Ky., husband of Beverly Adkins, died March 25 at his residence. He was retired from the US Postal Service. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. www.steenfuneralhome.com
HENRY RUSSELL ARROWOOD, 88, of Lavalette, died March 26 at Madison Park Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home.
FERN MCCORMICK CAMPBELL, 90, of Barboursville, died March 24. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary; burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
DANA S. CARNES, 76, of Erie, Pa., formerly of Huntington, widow of Hershey Carnes, died March 26 at Lecom Village Square. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman's Mortuary.
BLAZE DOUGLAS DARBY, 27, of Ironton, Ohio, died March 23 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home; burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Masks and social distancing will be required. www.slackandwallace.com
SHARON FLORENCE DUNCAN, 72, of Huntington, died March 23 at Emogene Dolin Hospice House. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.
JOHN PINKERMAN EATON JR., 67, of Huntington, died March 25 at St. Mary's Medical Center. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.
EDWARD JACKSON GOODNO, 84, of Huntington, died March 6 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was retired from the US Army Corps of Engineers. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Donations can be made to American Brain Foundation. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
JOYCE OLA BELLEW HOLLEY, 92, of Huntington, mother of Roger Johnson, died March 18 at Genesis Heritage Center. She was a retired teacher's aid. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman's Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
ADA MILLER, 99, of Huntington, died March 25 at Madison Park Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home.
DAVID PARSONS, 88, of Louisa, Ky., widower of Vonda Parsons, died March 25. He was retired from Tri-State Transit Authority. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Young Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Hamilton Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
JAMES ALVIN PINSON, 92, of Huntington, widower of Audrey Pinson, died March 26 at his residence. He was a retired machinist. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman's Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
HOWARD MCCLURE PRESTON, 92, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Alma Preston, died March 25. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Young Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
AGNES FAY FINLEY SMITH, 86, of Catlettsburg, Ky., widow of Lige Smith Jr., died March 25 at her residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at England Hill Free Will Baptist Church; burial at Community Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com
WILLIAM RAY UNDERDONK, 86, of Huntington, husband of Dolores Underdonk, died March 24. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church; burial at Spring Hill Cemetery.Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Little Victories or Hospice of Huntington. www.beardmortuary.com
JACQUELINE WILLS, 88, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of George Wills, died March 25 at Holzer Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Willis Funeral Home; burial at Centenary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Masks and social distancing are required. www.willisfuneralhome.com