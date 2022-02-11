The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARK EDWARD BELVILLE, 57, of Belpre, Ohio, son of July Wiley, died Feb. 9. Visitation will be 6 to 8 P.M. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
FRANK CLIFTON BERRY, 63, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Susan Berry, died Feb. 8 at his residence. He was retired from Fee Crop Industrial Service. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
CARL NORMAN BLEVINS, 86, of Ironton, Ohio, widower of Wilma Blevins, died Feb. 9 at Best Care Nursing Facility. He was a retired laborer for Carlyle Tile Company. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home; burial at Hecla Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
JAMES ALBERT COFFMAN JR., 89, of Salt Rock, died Feb. 9. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home; burial at Gill Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.handleyfh.com
RICHARD MARSHALL CONROY, 61, of Ironton, Ohio, died Feb. 6 at King's Daughters Medical Center. Per his request, there will be no services. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
LINDA LOU GOWEN, 70, of Huntington, died February 10. Per her request, there are no services planned at this time. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com
HARRY RAY HAGER, 50, of Branchland, W.Va., died Feb. 9. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Adkins Hager Cemetery. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to funeral home towards funeral expenses.
MAVIS HOWARD, 92, of Ironton, Ohio, widow of Charles Howard, died Feb. 8 at Community Hospice and Care Center. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Woodland Cemetery. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
EDYTHE LOIS MAYS, 76, of South Point, Ohio, died Feb. 11. There will be no services. Schneider Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CHRISTOPHER CASS ROSS, 56, of Huntington, died Feb. 10 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com
TINA LOUISE SCHWAB, 52, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, wife of Darrell Schwab, died Feb. 9 at King's Daughters Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Woodland Cemetery. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
SUSAN STILTNER, 65, of Huntington, wife of Mike Stiltner, died Feb. 9 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Rollins Funeral Home. www.rollinsfh.com
BENJAMIN P. THOMPSON, 23, of Ashland, Ky., died Feb. 9. He was a Deputy Jailer with the Boyd County Detention Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Steen Funeral Home 13th St. Chapel; burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
BENJAMIN FRANKLIN WILSON, 66, of Huntington, husband of Dreama Wilson, died Feb. 10 at his residence. No services are scheduled at this time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
JACKIE SUE YOUNG died Feb. 3 at Stonerise Healthcare. She was retired from a law firm in Charlotte, N.C. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com