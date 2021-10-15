The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOHN WILLIAM BURDETTE JR., 53, of Leon, W.Va., died Oct. 12. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Wilcoxen Funeral Home; visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
WARREN BURTON JR., 74, of Huntington, died Oct. 14 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com
DAVID BRUCE DAVIS, 67, of Huntington, husband of Susan Adkins-Davis, died Oct. 14 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Abby of Devotion. Visitation will be 11 a.m. Monday at the cemetery. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
ADRA CREMEANS DILLON, 86, of Huntington, widow of John Dillon, died Oct 14. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Rome Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
EDWARD ALVIN FAULKNER, 98, of Jacksonville, Fla. died Oct. 9 at the Baptist South Center for Caring. Graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Ridgelawn Memorial Park; burial will follow. Procession will leave Reger Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Visitation will be 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
MICHAEL DANIEL GARRETT, 56, of Huntington, died Oct. 1. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BECKY SUE HARMON, 61, of Ironton, Ohio, wife of James Harmon, died Oct. 11 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Graveside service will be noon Saturday at Hanging Rock Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
JOHN T. HUGHES JR., 74, of Russell, Ky., husband of Catherine Hughes, died Oct. 13 at his residence. He was retired from CSX. Graveside service will be noon Monday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, NE. Procession will leave Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. at Sunday at the funeral home. Donations can be made to Aspire Conservatory of Fine and Performing Arts or the charity of your choice. www.steenfuneralhome.com
NICHOLAS KONTOS, 89, of Huntington, husband of Sharon Kontos, died Oct. 15 at Woodlands Retirement Home. He was a retired economics professor from Marshall University. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com
STEPHEN A. LYONS, 56, of Mason, W.Va., died Oct. 14 at his residence. There will be no services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Wilcoxen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
SHELBE MARIE ROWE, 29, of Kenova, died Oct. 11 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
JAMES DAVID SMITH, 78, of Ironton, Ohio, husband of Joyce Smith, died Oct. 12 at King's Daughters Medical Center. There are no services scheduled at this time. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
PHILLIP KEITH STANLEY, 46, of Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Angie Sowards, died Oct. 11. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations be can be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses.
JOYCE DARLENE STURGEON, 61, of Ashton, W.Va., died Oct. 13 at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete at Deal Funeral Home.
SHELBY JEAN WHITMAN, 77, of Foster, W.Va., wife of David Whitman, died Oct. 13 at Boone Memorial Hospital. Funeral service will be noon Saturday at the Fountain of Life Worship Center; burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the family requests that those who wish to attend wear masks. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
MICHAEL RAY WILLIAMS, 72, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Barbara Williams, died Oct. 10 at the VA Hospital. Celebration of Life will be 6 p.m. Monday at Living Waters Revival Center. www.ehallfuneralhome.com