The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WANDA L. COLLIER, 86, of South Point, Ohio, died Dec. 12 at her residence. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Highland Memorial Gardens. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
LARRY DEAL, 68, of Huntington, died Dec. 11. Funeral service will be noon Monday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
DR. LEO J. FLECKENSTEIN, 86, of Huntington, husband of Betty Feckenstein, died Dec. 12 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired dentist. Funeral Liturgy will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church; Rite of Committal at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com
PATRICIA BREWSTER FULLERTON, 76, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Mike Fullerton, died Dec. 13 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Rome Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
WILLIAM J. HOLSTON SR., 76, of Ironton, Ohio, widower of Sheila Holston, died Dec. 12. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints; burial at Laurence Furnace Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Phillips Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
KAYE WEBER KINDER, 71, of South Point, Ohio, died Dec. 1. Graveside service will be noon Monday at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
HELEN M. MCDANIEL, 83, of Ironton, Ohio, widow of Carroll McDaniel, died Dec. 12 at Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Coal Grove Church of the Nazarene; burial at Woodland Cemetery. www.slackandwallace.com
MARILYN JOAN SABOLSICE, 82, of Flatwoods, Ky., wife of John Sabolsice, died Dec. 10 at her residence. Funeral mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church; burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Priest for Life or a charity of one's choice. Phillips Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
KADENCE STAMPER, daughter of Travis and Olivia Stamper, died Dec. 11. Graveside service noon, Dec. 13, at Troy Maynard Cemetery. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
LOREAN STOLLINGS, 88, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Willie Stollings, died Dec. 12 at Dignity Hospice House. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services; burial at Family Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
VIRGINIA FAY THOMPSON, 60, of Huntington, wife of Charles Thompson, died Dec. 12 at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was a homemaker. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.regerfh.com
KENNETH FRANKLIN YATES II, 43, of Huntington, died Dec. 5 at his residence. Memorial service 2 p.m., Dec. 14, at Fairfield Church. www.chapmans-mortuary.com