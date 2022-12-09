The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LARRY BAZELL, 80, died Nov. 29 at his residence. Burial will follow at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
REV. KESSLER D. “K.D.” BRAGG, husband of Rose Bragg, died Dec. 7. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Handley Funeral Home; burial at Bragg Family Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
BILL GENE CHAPMAN, 88, of Kenova, W.Va., died Dec. 7 at Heritage Center. He was a retired truck driver. A private service will be held at a later date. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PHYLLIS JEAN CYRUS, 87, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of George Stone and Abe Cyrus, died Dec. 8 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Private family services will be held. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LYNN HANNA, 69, of Huntington, wife of John Hanna, died Dec. 6 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired teacher. A memorial service will be at a later date. Chapman's Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
CHARALENE OSBORNE HATTEN, 89, of Boyd Co., Ky., wife of Larry Hatten, died Dec. 4. She had worked for Meade Construction Company. Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Monday at Kenova Church of God; burial at Ashland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the church. www.rollinsfh.com
MARK STEVEN THACKER, 70, of Huntington, husband of Mary Thacker, died Dec. 9 at Community Hospice. He was a manager at Walmart. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Reger Funeral Chapel; burial at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.regerfh.com
JEWELL TINGLER, 57, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Earl Tingler, died Dec. 7 at her residence. Per her wishes, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help with funeral expenses. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HENRY CLAY WILKS, 73, of Huntington, died Dec. 8 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
