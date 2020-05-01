The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BARBARA JEAN ADKINS, 55, of West Hamlin, W.Va., wife of Gary Adkins, died April 29 at her residence. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
DONNIE RAY BRYANT, 76, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Reva Bryant, died April 30 at his residence. He was retired from Firestone. Private graveside service will be Monday at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association. www.steenfuneralhome.com
DARRELL FRANKLIN CHATFIELD JR., 56, of Pedro, Ohio, died April 27. He was a mechanic for Tri-State Transit Authority. Graveside service 1 p.m., May 1, at Woodland Cemetery. www.slackandwallace.com
ALICE JEAN CONLEY, 70, of Apple Grove, W.Va., died May 1. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Deal Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
AMY REBECCA DEMOSS, 28, of Huntington, died April 29. Services will be held at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
BERNICE HESTER DOBSON, 89, of Ashland, Ky., wife of Donald Dobson, died April 30 at her residence. She was former co-owner of Dick's Auto Wash. Private services will be held May 5 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice or Alzheimer's Association. www.steenfuneralhome.com
JAMES HAROLD DOMMERT, 70, of Branhcland, W.Va., husband of Joyce Dommert, died April 30 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force. There will be no services at this time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
DAVID ALLEN FLORA, 60, of Huntington, died April 28 at St. Mary's Medical Center. There will be no services. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
PATTIE ELIZABETH HOLLAND, 51, of Huntington, died May 1 at her residence. Private family services will be held. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
ESTELL ROSE NESSER LANGLEY, 101, formerly of Kenova, widow of Charles Langley, recently died. Graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Monday at Hillcrest Cemetery. Service will be open to the public with proper social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kenova United Methodist Church. Rollins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
LINDA PEARL NAPIER, 70, of East Lynn, W.Va., widow of Edgar Napier Jr., died April 30 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
ROGER DALE REYNOLDS II, of Ironton, Ohio, husband of Kathy Reynolds, died April 30. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
VERNA MAE SLOAN, 104, of Ironton, Ohio, widow of James Sloan, died April 29 at Harbor Health Care. She was retired from Lawrence County General Hospital. Graveside service 2 p.m., May 2, at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation noon-1:30 p.m., May 2, at Phillips Funeral Home. Donations can be made to Church of CHrist Food Pantry of Community Hospice Care Center. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
JAMES WRIGHT, 72, of Huntington, husband of Margaret Wright, died May 1 at his residence. He was retired from ACF Industries. Private graveside service will be held at Woodmere Memorial Park. www.regerfh.com