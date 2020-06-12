The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WILMA LEA ABRAHAMSON, 71, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died June 10 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Willis Funeral Home; visitation two hours prior to the service. www.willisfuneralhome.com
CRAIG BURKS, 47, of Huntington, died June 10 at his residence. There will be no services at this time. www.regerfh.com
BRIAN L. CANADY, 46, of Huntington, died June 10 at Heritage Center. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.
ANN ESTELLE GULLET COLEMAN, of Ashland, Ky., wife of Daniel Coleman, died April 3. Private family memorial will beheld. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice or First Presbyterian Stained Glass Preservation Fund. Steen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
MARY FRANCES DARBY, 85, of Huntington, widow of Clyde Darby, died June 10, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Graveside service will be noon Tuesday at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. www.regerfh.com
TRACY ELLIS, of Huntington, husband of Carol Ellis, died June 11 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
GRANT HAYDEN, 76, of Huntington, husband of Morine Hayden, died June 12 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was retired from CSX. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Chapman's Mortuary; burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
CAROLYN HUMPHREY, 80, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, widow of Norman Humphrey, died June 10. Funeral service will be noon Monday at Phillips Funeral Home; burial at Myrtle Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
HARRY T. ISON, 100, of Lavalette, W.Va., widower of Ruby Ison, died June 10 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Chapman's Mortuary; entombment at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
AMBER NICOLE JENKINS, 34, of Kenova, died June 7 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Templeton Cemetery. Visitation will be noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday at Chapman's Mortuary. Procession will leave at 1:30 p.m. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
PAULINE NEVADA KRIMM, 85, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died June 11 at her residence. Graveside service and burial will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at Kirkland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. at Wilcoxen Funeral Home. Social distancing and recommended face masks will be followed. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com
TIMOTHY NEWTON LESTER, 69, of Ironton, Ohio, widower of Rebecca Lester, died June 8 at Heartland of Riverview. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Woodland Cemetery. To follow the procession, arrive at Phillips Funeral Home by 10:30 a.m. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
JOHN E. SHEETS, 79, of Patriot, Ohio, died June 11 at his residence. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Willis Funeral Home; burial at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.willisfuneralhome.com
JUSTINA PUTHOFF STRUBLER of Ashland, Ky., widow of Edward Strubler, died June 10. She was retired from Griffith, DeLaney, Hillman & Lett. Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic Church; burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Holy Family Catholic Church. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
TIMOTHY ANDREW TAYLOR, 33, pf Portsmouth, Ohio, died June 8 at SOMC. Private services will be held. www.ehallfuneralhome.com