The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RANDALL D. ABBOTT, 53, of Huntington, son of Sandra Bias Abbott of Huntington, died July 18, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Graveside services were held privately at 11 a.m., July 19, at Highland Cemetery, Huntington.
TERRY LEE CUPP, 57, of McDermott, Ohio, died July 9, 2019. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements.
RAY LAWSON, 79, of Beech Creek, W.Va., widower of Yvonne Cisco Lawson, died July 17 at home. Cremation will take place and no service is scheduled. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
RECIA VIRGINIA RYAN, 92, formerly of Kenova, widow of Leon Errol Ryan, died July 8 in Glendale Nursing Home, Schenectady, N.Y. She had worked at Sylvania, Maidenform and Owen-Illinois. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, July 22, Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Beginnings Church or the Salvation Army of Huntington.
JANICE K. SIMPSON, 64, of Huntington, died July 17 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.