The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
TISHA DENISE ADKINS, 61, of Huntington, widow of Douglas Adkins, died August 8, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. There will be a memorial service at 5 p.m. Saturday, August 17at Altizer Park. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARY MARTHA BRYANT, 74, of Madera, Calif., formerly of Huntington, died Aug. 14 at the Madera Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday at Reger Funeral Chapel. Entombment will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was an EMT. Visitation one hour before service Monday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
KAREN SCALF McCOY, 61, of Sidney, Ky., wife of David G. McCoy II, died Aug. 14. She worked at First National Bank of Pikeville and the Pike County Board of Education. Funeral service 1 p.m. Aug. 17, McVeigh First Baptist Church; visitation 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 16 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Pike County East Gideona, PO Box 503. Belfry, KY 41514. RE Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, is assisting her family. www.rerogersfh.com.
BEATRICE SKEENS STILTNER, 93, of Wayne, died August 15 in Harbor Healthcare in Ironton. She was a retired nurse’s aide for Huntington State Hospital. Funeral services 1 p.m. Sunday, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.