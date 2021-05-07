The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LISA LOUISE DUTCHER, 65, of Huntington, mother of George Michael Roy Jr., died April 28 in Cornerstone Hospital. She was a retired R.N. There will be memorial services at Celebration Church at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SHERRY LYNN GIBSON, 63, of Huntington, widow of Delbert McKinley Gibson Sr., died May 5 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. May 13 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Abbey of Devotion. Visitation will be 30 minutes before service Thursday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
NANCY LEE BATES JAMES, 94 of Huntington, widow of Frank Edward James, died May 2. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. May 8 at Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church. Burial will be private at Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington or Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
REV. EARL L. ROBINSON, 65, of Accoville, W.Va., husband of Debi Robinson, died May 5. He retired from Amherst Coal Company. Celebration of life at 11 a.m. May 9 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. May 8 at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.