The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PHYLLIS ANN MCCLELLAN BLANKENSHIP, 48, of Ironton wife of Carl Blankenship, died March 18 in St. Mary's Medical Center-Ironton. She was a former CNA for Jo-Lin's Nursing Home. Funeral services are pending at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, Ohio. www.philipsfuneralhome.net for updates of service.
BERTHA MAE CLICK, 95, of Ashland, widow of Harry Click, died March 17 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. March 22 at Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. March 22 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
MARY LOU STROUD CLIFTON, 91 of Huntington, mother of Kelly Clifton of Huntington, died March 14 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements which are incomplete.
MARGIE BEATRICE FUGATE, 94, of Ona formerly of Barboursville, widow of Elvin Handley Fugate, died March 17 in Paramount Senior Living, Ona. She was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse with St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. March 22 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Monday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SUZANNE J. GILLETTE, 76, of London, Ohio, wife of Paul Thomas Gillette Sr., died March 18 at home. She was a business manager for a real estate company. Funeral service 2:30 p.m. March 21 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to service time Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Highlawn Neighborhood Association. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
EMMETT GREY MACEDONIO, infant son of Rodolfo Macedonio and Rhonda Zankovitch of Island Creek, Ky., died March 17 in Pikeville Medical Center. Graveside service at 11 a.m. March 20 at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is assisting his family with arrangements.
TOMMY DEAN WILLIAMSON, 62, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Sidney, Ky., widower of Amber Dawn Williamson, died March 11 at home He was a retired carpenter. Graveside service 1 p.m. March 20 at Williamson Family Cemetery, Sidney, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 19 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.