The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GEORGE BERCZIK JR., 59 of Huntington, died Jan. 12 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. At this time, there will not be any services with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
CONSTANCE KAY CARRICO, 75, of Ironton, died Jan. 12 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 17 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Entombment will be at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. www.wallaceffh.com.
MARY LOUISE DONATHAN, 91, of Huntington, widow of John Donathan Jr., died Jan. 13 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired teacher. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 18 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation one hour before service at the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com
DANNY LEE EDMONDS, 71, of Huntington died Jan. 4. At this time, there will not any services held with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. At this time, there will not be any services with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
PATTY FERGUSON, 57 of Huntington, died Jan. 14 at. At this time, arrangements are pending with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
ROBIN DEE HENDERSON, 62, of Proctorville, Ohio, mother of Ezra Henderson, died Jan. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 16 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RAYMOND THAXTON HERBERT, 84 of Huntington died Jan. 9 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. At this time, there will not any services with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
KRISTINA MARIE HUNT, 28 of Huntington, daughter of Mark Allen Hunt and Lesa Marie Morris Hunt died Jan. 5 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. At this time, there will not any services with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES EDWARD NELSON, 70, of Ottawa, W.Va., husband of Patsy A. Nelson, died Jan. 8 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was a retired miner from Peabody Coal Company. At his request, there will be no service. Evans Funeral Home and Crematory, Chapmanville, W.Va., is directing services.