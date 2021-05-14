The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BILLY JO BLAKE, 76, of Ona died May 12. He was a retired transmission mechanic from Turnpike Ford of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. May 16 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ANDREA LYNNE BURNETTE, 35, of Huntington died May 10 at home. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
KIRK ALLEN CAREY, 51, of Lesage, son of Corene Stump Carey, died May 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a private visitation at Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, 378 Flatwoods Corner Rd., Flatwoods, WV. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. May 15 at the Copen Cemetery. Those who wish to attend the graveside service, meet at the funeral home at 1 p.m. For more information, call the funeral home, 304-765-5371 or visit www.Stockert-Paletti.com.
TAMMY RENE RUSSELL FOWLER, 59, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died May 10 in Pleasant Valley Hospital. There will be a private memorial service. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
CHRISTOPHER WAYNE GRAHAM, 42, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died May 12 in The Cleveland Clinic. According to his wishes, there will be no public service. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
CECIL SHAN HACKWORTH, 53, of South Point, Ohio, son of Virginia Lee Mayenschein of South Point, died May 12. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. May 18 at Greenlawn Cemetery, South Point. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, OH is assisting the family with arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com
REGINALD THOMAS HART, 73, of Hurricane, W.Va., died May 11. There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. May 19 at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 18 at the church. Chapman Funeral Service, Hurricane, is in charge of arrangements.
SUMI NAKAJO HOLLEY, 90, of Barboursville died May 12. Services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. May 18 at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation 30 minutes before service at the mausoleum. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PAULETTE "JEAN" JONES, 74, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died May 11 in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. There will be a private memorial service at a later date. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant , is in charge of arrangements.
LORI MARIE McQUAID, 44, of Ironton died May 13 in Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Louisville, Ky. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
HOMER “BUNK” PERRY, 94, of Barboursville died May 14. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. May 17 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour before service.
LACY LEE PROFFITT, 98, of Chauncey, W.Va., died May 10. Visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. May 14 Collins Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
WILLIAM NORMAN THOMPSON, 89 of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Betty Reynolds Thompson, died May 11 at home. He was a retired Teamsters Union Truck Driver. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. May 18 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Greenup, Ky. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Reger Funeral Home. The procession will leave the funeral home at noon. www.regerfh.com.
CORENA JEAN WALTERS, 65, of Huntington died May 13 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. May 17 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 16 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DANIEL RAY WARD, 43, of Huntington died May 12 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. May 17 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service Monday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.