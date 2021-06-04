The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LOIS GAIL BRYAN, 67, of Kenova, died June 2 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. June 7 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Friends and family may gather one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SHERYL VAUGHAN ELLIOTT, 63, of Milton died June 1. Friends and family may gather from noon to 1 p.m. June 8 at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum. There will be no funeral service. In lieu of flower,s donation may be made to help with funeral expenses. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CURTIS EUGENE HENDERSON, 61, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, brother of Beverly Clay of Kitts Hill, died June 2 at home. A memorial service honoring his life will be held at a later date. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
BRENDA JOYCE LEE, 78, of Marion, N.C., formerly of West Hamlin, W.Va., mother of Robyn Adkins Hambsch of Cape Coral, Fla., died Dec. 17, 2020. She retired from CAMC. There will be a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. June 5 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
ADA JEAN PINE, 75, of Huntington, widow of Robert Pine, died June 3 in Genesis Heritage Center. She was a retired Certified Nursing Assistant with Huntington Health and Rehab. There will be no services at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
RAYMOND JULIAN RAMSEY of Burlington, Ohio, husband of Harriette Ramsey, died June 1. He retired from Bias Blueprint as a Technical Reproductionist. Homegoing celebration will be 1 p.m. June 7 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 2717 Carter Ave., Ashland. Visitation will be two hours before service. Burial following in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Lift Fund. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
JERRY BUTCH WOODALL, 70, of Huntington, husband of Elizabeth Liz Woodall, died May 31 at home. He retired from Motion Industries. Graveside funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. June 6 at Slone Tripplet Cemetery, Pleasant View, W.Va., Lincoln County. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JENNIFER JONES WORKMAN, 49, of Bessemer, Ala., wife of Benjamin Workman III, died June 1 at father’s home in Lenore, W.Va. She was a homemaker. Memorial service at 6 p.m. June 7 at Victory Christian Center, Lenore. Burial in Lenore Memorial Gardens. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.