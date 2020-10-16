The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JEFFERY SCOTT BAILEY, 64, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Oct. 11 in Webster County (W.Va.) Memorial Hospital. He was a restaurant manager. There are no services scheduled. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
LINDA E. BURCHAM, 79, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Oct. 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 19, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GLENDAL RAY CASTLE, 59, of Greenup, Ky., husband of Susan Moore Castle, died Oct. 11, in Scioto County, Ohio. Graveside service will be noon Oct. 17, at Haverhill Cemetery. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com
DAISY J. STAMPER, 79, of Ironton, wife of Thomas J. Stamper, died Oct. 15. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 17, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ROBERT “BRENT” THOMPSON, 56, of Wayne, father of Jenny Lea Thompson of Salyersville, Ky. and Robert “Paden” Thompson of Wayne, died Oct. 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Oct. 18, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Thompson Family Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation one hour before service.