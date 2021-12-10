The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOSPEH G. ADKINS, 65, of Davin, W.Va., brother of Marcy Feltner of Colonial Beach, Va., died Dec. 7. Graveside service at 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.m
ALBERT BAKER, 90, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Peggy Baker, died Dec. 7 at home. He was a retired parts manager from Galigher Ford. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Dec. 12 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOHN JENNINGS BRUMFIELD, 74, of Branchland, W.Va., husband of Voleda Doreen Carter Brumfield, died Dec. 9. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 12 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11 at the funeral home.
WANDA DELFINA CARBUCCIA-ROSADO, 69, of Kenova, formerly of Casada, Dominican Republic, died Dec. 6 at home. No service is scheduled with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
MARGARET ANN CLARK, 80, of Great Cacapon, W.Va., died Dec. 4 in Huntington Health and Rehab. No service is scheduled with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
ARTHUR “DOCK” COBURN, 85 of Branchland, W.Va., died Dec. 10. He was a retired coal miner. Service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 13 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home in West Hamlin. Burial will follow in Coburn Family Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com. Due to Covid-19, please wear a mask when attending the visitation and service.
VICKI LYNN HEMLEPP, 62, of Catlettsburg, Ky., died Dec. 9 at home. She was an oncology nurse practitioner at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Memorial service will be 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at Chapman’s Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for friends to donate to Little Victories Animal Rescue in Ona. Friends may visit after 6 p.m. Saturday at Chapman’s Mortuary and send condolences to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
POLLY VANCE HODGE, 91, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of William Haskell Hodge, died Dec. 8 in Logan (W.Va.) Center. She was a homemaker. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Dec. 11 at Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, is in charge of arrangements.
JANICE KATHLEEN JOHNSON, 59, of Huntington, mother of Shane Christian, died Dec. 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Service will be private. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements.
DEANNA NELL MASON JONES, 78, of Nebo, W.Va., died Dec. 8. No service is scheduled with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
KEVIN RAY KEATON, 49, of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., formerly of Milton, died Dec. 8. Visitation will be Dec. 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. www.timeformemroy.com/wallace.
PAUL ROBERT MYERS, 82, of Ashland, formerly of Huntington, died Dec. 7 in the Bluegrass Hospice Care. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the St. Joseph Catholic School in Huntington, or to the Bluegrass Hospice Care Navigators in Lexington, Ky. Funeral Mass will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Huntington. Carman Funeral Home, Flatwoods, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
OTIS DEAN PINSON of Delbarton, W.Va., died Dec. 6. Memorial service from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial will be in Sylacauga, Ala., at 2 p.m. Dec. 19.
DEMPSEY RAY SOVINE, 95, of Culloden died Dec. 9. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 14 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. A procession will leave at noon for a 12:30 p.m. graveside service at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DAVID ALLEN WOODS, 45, of Charleston, W.Va., died Nov. 29 at home. No service is scheduled with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.