The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GEORGE WILSON ADKINS JR., 68 of Huntington, brother of Rosetta Adkins, died Aug. 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a manager at the former Circuit City Stores. There are to be no services at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
FLEM ALLEN ARROWOOD, 83, of Jonesborough, Tenn., husband of Sandra Ellis Arrowood, died Aug. 4. He was a minister. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 8 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial following in Arrowood-Dutton Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service. Masks and social distance are requested.
DELBERT RAY CHANEY JR., 47, of Fort Gay, husband of Jennifer Chaney, died Aug. 2 at home. Funeral service at noon Aug. 7, at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Chaney-Pack Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 6 at the funeral home.
MARGARET JUNE CURRY of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Charlie Curry, died Aug. 5. She retired as Human Resource Director at Ole Hickory Coal. Memorial service will be at a later date. Donations are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va. is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES JACKSON ELLISON, 83, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Patricia Ann Ellison, died Aug. 5 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug.10 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOHN ALBERT GIBSON, 59, husband of Pamela Ayersman Gibson, of Charlotte, N.C., died Aug. 3. He worked for US Air. Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Look Up Lodge, 100 Look Up Lodge Rd. Travelers Rest, SC 29690. www.rollinsfh.com
DORIS ANN KING, 66, of Steubenville, Ohio, formerly of Crown, W.Va., mother of Shawn King and Jamie King of Stuebenville, died Aug. 3 at her sister’s home. Memorial service at 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
DARLENE FAY PERRY, 66, of Wayne, wife of Lester Perry, died Aug. 3. Funeral service at noon Aug. 7 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 6 at the funeral home.