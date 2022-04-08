The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JANICE MAE ROSS BLEVINS, 80, of Kenova, widow of Billy George Blevins, died April 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She had worked for WCCSO. Funeral service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. April 10 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
THOMAS HENRY EDWARDS, 71, of Barboursville died April 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was retired from Huntington Plating where he worked as a Maintenance and Master Electrician. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. April 10 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
NATHANIEL COREY HAIKAL, 26 of Huntington, son of Dr. Lee and Jane Haikal, died April 3 in St. Louis, Mo. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. April 10 at New Baptist Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in Woodmere Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. April 9 at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the National Adrenal Disease Foundation (NADF). www.ehallfuneralhome.com
ROBERT STEPHEN MORGAN, 70, of Huntington, widower of Cameron Gail Morgan, died April 6 at home. He was an officer for the Huntington Police Department. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 10 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
WILLIAM DANIEL RAY, 86, of Barboursville died April 6. He taught and coached for 39 years at Barboursville High School and Cabell Midland High School. There will be a remembrance and celebration of life from 6 to 8 p.m. April 10 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. The family asks that attendees wear masks. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
ROBERT LEE SLAUGHTER, 52, of Grayson, Ky., formerly of Huntington, husband of Lindsey Staggs Slaughter, died April 6 in King’s Daughters Hospital, Ashland. He was an HVAC technician. There will be no services at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.