JOSEPH ERNEST DAWSON SR., 94, of Barboursville died Jan. 27 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 31 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
BRENDA GAIL HORAN, 63, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Michael Horan, died Jan. 27 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was the founder and director of Michaels Grace Place. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Feb. 3 at Tri-State Worship Center, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Cottage Cemetery, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 2, 2022, at Tri-State Worship Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local food bank or homeless shelter. Wallace Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.wallaceffh.com.
DAVID NEIL HURLEY, 75, of Huntington died Jan. 26 at home. He retired as a master welder from Air Systems. There will be a private service Jan. 29 at Wilson Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky. Burial followsin Webb Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Lexington, Ky.
RICHARD KORIN, 73, of Fort Gay, husband of Paula Korin, died Jan. 26. He was a retired tile setter. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Feb. 2 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Chiarenzelli Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 1 at the funeral home.
ROY D. McCOMAS, 92, of Peach Creek, W.Va., widower of Jean Pennington McComas, died Jan. 26 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was a retired yardmaster for CSX. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at Victory Freewill Baptist Church, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill. Visitation one hour before service.
MINTI ELYSE SETTLE, 38, of Pedro, Ohio, wife of Jess Franklin Settle, died Jan. 26 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a teacher’s aide at Rock Hill Elementary School. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 31 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
RICKY L. WAGNER, 61, of South Point, Ohio, father of Stephanie Roberts of Nashville, Tenn., died Jan. 21 at home. He was a security guard for Allied Universal. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 2 at Hanging Rock (Ohio) Cemetery. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.