The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
VIOLET MAE BIAS, 96, of South Point, Ohio, died Dec. 24 in Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 3 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Visitation will be one hour prior before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARK KENNETH BEILSTEIN, 52 of Milton, husband of Melissa Dettmer Beilstein, did Dec. 22. He was Vice President of Revenue Cycle at King’s Daughters Medical Center. There will be a celebration of Life at noon Jan. 3 at Redeemer Presbyterian Church, Teays, Valley, W.Va. Visitation from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
HARRIETT MAE HUTCHINSON, 95 of Huntington, widow of James P. Hutchinson Sr., died Dec 28 in Cincinnati Ohio. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 2 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, W.Va. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
JUDSON FRANKLIN NORVELL, 83 of Huntington died Dec. 23 at home. He was a master marine mechanic. There are no services planned at this time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LYDIA C. PUTNEY, 73 of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Dec. 29. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 2 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Burial will follow in Leon (W.Va.) Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 1 at the funeral home.
HARWIN JOHN WORLS JR., 93 of Huntington died Dec. 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a private graveside service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.