The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SALLIE DINGESS BROWNING of Harts, W.Va., widow of Ward Browning, died May 7 at her daughter’s home in Ravenswood, W.Va. She retired from Logan Manufacturing sewing company. Private graveside service 1:30 p.m. May 10, Ward Browning Cemetery, Ferrellsburg, W.Va. There is no visitation. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
LUANNE COMBS, 64, of Huntington, wife of Earl Combs, died May 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired from Calgon. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. May 11, White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville. Visitation from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Monday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Please honor social distancing at the cemetery. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
FRED GOBLE, 90, of Prestonsburg, Ky., widower of Anna Mae Goble, died May 6 at home. He was owner of Valley Pipeline. There will be private services. Donations are suggested in lieu of flowers to the Floyd County Rescue Squad. Carter Funeral Home, Prestonsburg, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
MORRIS JENKINS, 90, of Pedro, Ohio, widower of Magdalene Mitchell Jenkins, died May 6 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 9, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. May 8 at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
RICK JASON MARCUM, 53, of Genoa, life companion of Tina Marcum, died May 6 in Three Rivers Medical Center, Louisa, Ky. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. May 11 at Johnson Cemetery, Dunlow. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
RICHARD BINGHAM MEYERS, 79, of Chesapeake, Ohio died May 6. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
MARGARET F. BIAS MOORE, 91 of Huntington, widow of Wallace Moore, died May 3 at Heartland of Riverview. Private family graveside service will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMMY DALE PATTERSON, 39, of Huntington died May 7 at home. He worked in the billing department at GC Services. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
EMMA MAE WALKER, 88, of Lorado, W.Va., widow of Eddie Walker Sr., died May 4 at home. She was a homemaker and a mother of The Original Glorious Church of God at Taplin. Funeral service noon May 8, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.