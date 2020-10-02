The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RICHARD L. HALSTEAD, 72, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Sept. 30. There will be a private family graveside service 3 p.m. Oct. 4, Pine Grove Cemetery, Leon, W.Va. Arrangements at Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to your favorite charity.
NEAL THOMAS HUMPHREY, 87, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widower of Verna Humphrey, died Sept. 15 in Best Care, Wheelersburg, Ohio. Military graveside services 11 a.m., Oct. 5, Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, in charge of arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
KENNETH NOE, 60, formerly of Huntington, living in LaPlace, La., son of JoAnn Lovejoy Noe, died Sept. 25. To share memories or condolences, visit www.milletguidry.com.