BRITTANY M. HENSON ALDERSON, 25, of Scott Depot, W.Va., died Feb. 22. There will be a private service at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. For information, contact Lori Henson. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HOMER BENTLEY, 83, of Lovely, Ky., husband of Lida Slone Bentley, died March 4 in Rockcastle Regional Hospital, Mount Vernon, Ky. Funeral service 11 a.m. March 7, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Lackey (Ky.) Cemetery. Visitation 6 p.m. March 6 at the funeral home.
BONNIE L. BURNETTE, 79, of Gallipolis, widow of Carroll H. Burnette, died March 5 Holzer Medical Center. She worked in health service at Middleton Estates. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 10, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens, Gallipolis. Visitation will be two hours before the service Tuesday at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
MICHAEL RAY FERRELL of Logan, W.Va., husband of Nancy Ferrell, died March 3. Funeral service noon March 7, Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. March 6 at the funeral home. There will be a celebration of life at a later time. www.jamesfh.com.
JEANNE G. GARDNER, 96, of Huntington, great-aunt of Pamela Groves, Lisa Roth and Lynn Blalock, died March 4 in Community Hospice in Ashland. A graveside service with military rites will be conducted 2 p.m. March 8, at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Huntington. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
GUY HATFIELD JR., 65, of Hampden, W.Va., died March 3 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. March 6, Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Hatfield Cemetery, Hampden.
SUSIE LEWIS, 88, of David, Ky., died March 5 in Highlands ARH Prestonsburg, Ky. Funeral service 1 p.m. March 7, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Ky. Visitation after 2 p.m. March 6 at the funeral home.
EMMA PLYMALE, 87, of Kenova died March 5 at home. There will be a graveside funeral service 1:30 p.m. March 9 at Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 9 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
ERMON SMILEY, 93, of Attica, Mich., widower of Dinah Boyd Smiley, died Feb. 29 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. March 7, Little Salem Old regular Baptist Church, Dana, Ky.; burial in Akers Family Cemetery, Dana. Visitation 2 to 8 p.m. March 6, Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky.
CLYDE B. WHITE, 83, of Logan, W.Va., husband of Dianne Milton White, died march 4in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. He retired as supervisor at the WV DMV. Funeral service 2 p.m. March 8, Honaker Funeral Home, Logan; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.honakerfuneralhome.org.
MICHAEL GEORGE WILSON, 75, of Prestonsburg, Ky., husband of Glenda Eden Wilson, died March 5 in Hazard (Ky.) ARH Hospital. Memorial service 11 a.m. March 9, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; visitation 5 to 9 p.m. March 8 at the funeral home.