The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KAYLEE CHYANNE ADKINS, 2, of Chesapeake, Ohio died Nov. 20. Funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. Nov. 23, Hall Funeral and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DONALD R. CLARK, 72 of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Christina Clark, died Nov. 19 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Nov. 25, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Lawrence County Genealogical Society or International Mission Board Southern Baptist Convention, 3806 Monument Ave., Richmond, VA 23230. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
LEWIS BECKHAM COX, 72, formerly of Vest, Ky., died Nov. 20 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Private services. Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.
DANNY ELSWICK, 60 of Ironton, died Nov. 21 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Arrangements are pending with Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton.
HARRY SONNY IRICK, 89, of Betsy Layne, Ky., died Nov. 21 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 2 p.m. Nov. 24, Betsy Layne Church of Christ; burial in Bush Cemetery, Harold, Ky. Visitation 3 to 10 p.m. Nov. 23 at Hall Fuenral Home, Martin, Ky.
PHYLLIS MARTIN, 80, formerly of Floyd County, Kentucky, wife of Richard Martin, died Nov. 19 in the UK Markey Cancer Center. Funeral service 11 a.m. Nov. 21, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg, Ky. Visitation 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 20 at the funeral home.
MARLENE SMITH STUMBO, 86, of Martin, Ky., widow of Ted Stumbo, died Nov. 18 at home. Funeral service 11 a.m. Nov. 20, Hsall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky.; burial in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 19 at the funeral home.