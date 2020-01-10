The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SARAH BARKER, 93, of Ashland, died Jan. 3 in King’s Daughters and Sons Home for the Aged, Ashland. She was a retired supervisor from General Telephone Company in Ashland. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CURTIS CURBY DINGESS, 86, of Goodman, W.Va., widower of Sarah Dingess, died Jan. 8 at home. He retired from the N&W Railroad. Funeral service noon Jan. 12, Huntleyville Gospel Revelation Church; burial in Johnson Cemetery, Falls Branch, W.Va. Visitation after 6 p.m. Jan. 10 and Jan. 11 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
CHARLES RAY DUNCAN JR., 62, of Lillington, N.C., formerly of Lundale, W.Va., husband of Kathy Lee Duncan, died Jan. 6 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 11, Krantz McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Duncan Family Cemetery, Lake, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
ROSALEA GRAY, 63, of Glenwood died Jan. 9. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 13, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours before service Monday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
TINA RENEE NAPIER, 52, of Wayne, wife of Kevin Napier, died Jan. 9 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was an accounts payable clerk for Wayne Lumber Company. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 12, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Sunday at the funeral home.
JANICE LANE POWELL, 80, of Charleston, W.Va., died Jan. 9. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 13, Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Beale Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Monday at the funeral home.