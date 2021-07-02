The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BETTY LOU HIGHTOWER CARROLL, 89, of Salt Rock died July 1. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. July 6 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BENJAMIN ALLAN DOSS, 72, of Foster, W.Va., died June 30 in Kanawha Hospice, CAMC Memorial, Charleston, W.Va. Funeral service 2 p.m. July 3 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. Burial will follow in Doss Cemetery, Foster, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. July 2 at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com.
CHRISTINA BETH EDWARDS, 42, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died June 29 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Private family services will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements.
WILLIAM BROWN HOWERTON, 93 of Huntington, husband of Betty Sisson Howerton, died June 30 at home. He was a retired railroad operator. Funeral services will be 4 p.m. July 5 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Burial will be at 11 a.m. July 6 in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the International Missions Board, c/o Westmoreland Baptist Church, 3401 Hughes St., Huntington, WV 25704. www.regerfh.com.
GEORGE “NICK” KISER, 91, of Kenova, widower of Edna Faye Kiser, died June 30 at home. He retired from Columbia Gas. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 5 at Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church; burial following in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. July 4 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Donations are suggested to Hospice of Huntington. www.rollinsfh.com.
SARA FRANCES MORGAN, 80, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Frederick Morgan, died June 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. A private Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
CAROLYN WHITED SHEPHERD, 80, of Kenova, widow of Ellis B. Shepherd, died June 26 at home. Funeral services will be at noon July 3 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens