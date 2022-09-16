The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LINDA LOU DINGESS, 65 of Alkol, W.Va., died Sept. 14. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 17 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
MADELINE GARRETT, 61, of Milton died Sept. 14. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Gwinn Cemetery, Milton. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 17 at the funeral home in Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
TIMOTHY JOHN KAVANAGH, 57, of South Point, Ohio, father of Richard William and Steven M. Kavanagh, died Sept. 14 in Ashland Community Hospice. He was a heavy equipment operator. Military graveside service will be at noon Oct. 7 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Grayson, Ky. Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is directing arrangements. Contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with funeral expenses. www.wallaceffh.com.
SANDRA KAY NELSON, 72, of Grayson, Ky., widow of James Nelson, died Sept. 14. There will be a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES CURTIS SMITH, 85, of Ceredo, husband of Nancy Smith, died Sept. 15 at home. He was a finance manager for Washington Mutual. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 19 at Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Greenup, Ky. Visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 18 at the church. www.regerfh.com.
VIRGINIA ANN VanSICKLE, 81, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Sept. 14 in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Sept. 17 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Burial follows in Concord Cemetery, Henderson, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service.
DELORIS AILEEN YOUNG, 85, of Jacksonville, Fla., formerly of Huntington, died Aug. 16. She retired from CSX railroad. Service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 1, at Woodmere Memorial Park in the Abbey of Remembrance Mausoleum.
