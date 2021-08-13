The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SHANE JUSTIN ADKINS, 47, of Barboursville, husband of Robin Adkins, died Aug. 8. He was employed with Cabell County Commission. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 17 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; burial following in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 16 at the funeral home. Donations to offset memorial service costs can be made on https://www.gofundme.com/f/shane-adkins-funeral-expenses-and-family
LUCILLE M. BAER, 97, of Portsmouth, Ohio, formerly of Ashland, widow of Charles Oliver and Melvin Baer, died Aug. 11. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 16 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Woodland Cemetery follows. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES WESLEY BROWN III, 71, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, formerly of Ironton, husband of Verjean Freeman Brown, died Aug. 8. He retired from the Piketon (Ohio) Atomic Plant. Funeral service will be noon Aug. 14 at Quinn Chapel AME Church, 514 S 8th St., Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JOHN COLBERT “J.C.” BUSKIRK, 92, of Wayne died Aug. 12 at home. He was was a retired truck driver. Private burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting his family with arrangements.
GRADY RODDRICK CALDWELL, 57, of Salt Rock, brother of Ray Caldwell and Roy Griffith, died Aug. 12 at home. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GARY EUGENE CARROLL, 58, of Ranger, W.Va., died Aug. 13. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 16 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial following in Sherry Lynn Memorial Cemetery, Ranger. Visitation will be one hour before service.
ETHEL MAE CLARK, 75, of Milton died Aug.10 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Aug. 16 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Barker Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PEGGY ANN CROWDER, 84, of Barboursville, died Aug. 11 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 16 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ROBYN LYNETTE KELLER EVANS, 59, of Broseley, Mo., formerly of Huntington, died Aug. 7 in Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. She was a retired LPN. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug.15 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
GLENN RAY FUGITT, 78, of Grayson, Ky., widower of Nancy Fugitt, died Aug. 12 in Ashland Community Hospice. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
Memorial service for SARA ANN SAMMONS HAWKINS and FREDERICK HENRY SAMMONS of Huntington will be 4 p.m. Aug. 14 at First Presbyterian Church in Huntington. Sara Ann died Jan. 1, 2021 and Fred died Sept. 20, 2020.
ROGER JORDAN, 73, of Barboursville died Aug. 12. He was a former owner/operator of The Jordan Electric Company. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
JASON ANDREW LANGHAM, 49, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Melinda Legge Langham, died Aug. 10. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 16 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial following in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 15 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DONALD LEE MONEY SR., 91, of Kenova, died Aug.12. Visitation will be Aug. 15, from noon to 2 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home. The funeral will follow. Interment is to follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
JOHN D. NEAL II, 54, of Woodstock, Ga., husband of Rhonda Grace Miller Neal, died Aug. 9. He worked for Marathon Petroleum as an area manager of the southern district. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family locally.
KENNITH LEE WEBB, 77, of Barboursville died Aug. 12. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Aug.15 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
THEODORE SUTTON WILSON, 75, of Huntington, husband of Linda Turley Wilson, died Aug. 10 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from Bloss & Dillard Inc. Funeral services 11 a.m. Aug. 16 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com