The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PEGGY BAKER DAY, 84 of Ironton, widow of Lawrence "Sonny" Baker II and Harlan Day, died July 31. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Ironton Catholic Schools for Technology & Curriculum, 912 South Sixth St., Ironton, OH 45638 or Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland KY 41101.
MARION SUFONG BARNES JACKSON, 74, of Huntington, died Aug. 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
PAULINE RUTH "POLLY" JUDD, 91, of Ashland, mother of Mark Judd of Elizabethtown, Ky., Naomi Judd of Leipers Fork, Tenn, and Margaret Mandell of Los Angeles, Calif., died July 31 in Bridgeport Health and Rehab Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. She was formerly an Ashland City Commissioner and worked in the family business, The Hamburger Inn. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Monday, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hope's Place, 1100 Greenup Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
ALLAN LEE MOIR, 80, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Sunday July 28, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday at Grace Gospel Church by Pastor Keith Wiebe. A Celebration of Life Fellowship will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be given to the Grace Gospel Church Mission Fund: Grace Gospel Church Mission Fund, In Memory of Allan Moir, 1111 Adams Ave., Huntington, WV 25704. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
RICKEY ERVIN SCHWAB, 64, of Ironton, son of Mary Clark Schwab, died July 30 at home. There will be a graveside service, 1 p.m. Monday, Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Greenup, Ky. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VA Medical Center, Huntington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.