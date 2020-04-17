The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CHARLES O. ADKINS, 78, of Huntington, died April 16 at home. He was a retired surveyor for the West Virginia Department of Highways. There will be no public visitation. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. April 19, Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
RONALD LEE HALL, 75, of Wayne, W.Va., formerly Paintsville, Ky., husband of Lois Jean Adams Hall, died April 16 in Huntington, W.Va. He was a cable technician for Bell Atlantic. No services are scheduled. Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
ROY RANDOLPH HATTON, 67, of Lewisburg, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, brother of Sharon H. White, died April 16 in Carilion Hospital, Roanoke, Va. He was a Geologist for the WV Dept. of Natural Resources. A private family graveside service will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting with arrangements.
WILLIAM GRANVILLE MOLLETT, 82, of Williamstown, Ky., widower of Linda Lou Ward Mollett, died April 14 at home. He was a union brick layer. Burial in Mollett Family Cemetery, Tomahawk, Ky. Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
ERVIN SKAGGS, 80, of Paintsville, Ky., brother of Claude Skaggs of Paintsville, Ky., Anna Jones of Fairborn, Ohio and Vencil Skaggs of Hager Hill, Ky., died April 16. He was a fieldman for KYWVA Gas. Graveside service 11 a.m. April 19, Sam Blair Cemetery, Hager Hill, Ky. Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.