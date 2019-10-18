The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JERRY LEE BROWN SR., 76, of Waterloo, Ohio, died Oct. 16 at home. He retired as a Junior Forestry Ranger at the Wayne National Forest. There will be a visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 20, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
GARY E. GOODRICH, 77, of Huntington, husband of Naomi Sexton Goodrich, died Oct. 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from Local 80 Asbestos Workers. There will be a memorial service at a later time. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ROSEMARY GORE KELLOGG, 85 of Lenior, N.C., formerly of Coal Grove, Ohio, widow of Thoral Edward Johnson and Carl E. Kellogg, died Oct. 14 at home. She was a child care provider. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 19, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DELLA MARIE LYCAN, 88, of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of East Lynn, died Oct. 15 in Pines of Sarasota Rehabilitation and Senior Care. She was previously the assistant manager for “The Patriot Ledger” in Quincy, Mass. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Oct. 20, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation two hours before service Sunday at the funeral home.
GENEVIEVE MADDY, 94, of Ironton, died Oct. 16 in Ashland Community Hospice. There will be a celebration of life, 2 p.m., Oct. 18, Oak Street Chapel, Flatwoods, Ky.; burial in Zoar Cemetery, Coal Grove. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting her family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ANNA L. McCAGG, 91 of Huntington died Oct. 16 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Oct.19, Fifth Street Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. She was a retired employee of Corbin Limited. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
LOYD RICHARD NELSON, 86, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Patricia McClure Nelson, died Oct. 17 at home. He was a retired machinist from Steel of WV. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 20, Highland Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, South Point. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is in charge of arrangements.
OKEY NOE, 91, of Ranger, W.Va., widower of Imogene Wellman Noe, died Oct. 17. He retired from the West Virginia Department of Highways and was an owner of a service station in Ranger, W.Va. Visitation from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 19, McGhee Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Oct. 20, McGhee Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. www.handleyfh.com.
DONNA GAIL THOMPSON, 76, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Oct. 17 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Oct. 20, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service Sunday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
TEDDY LEE WRIGHT, 72, of Barboursville, husband of Patricia Currey Wright, died Sept. 20 Licking Memorial Hospital, Newark, Ohio. A Marine Veteran memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. October 18, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. The family welcomes friends at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Help a Homeless Veteran or charity of your choice.