The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JUDY BAYS, 75, of Huntington died Nov. 24 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a homemaker. Graveside funeral rites 11 a.m. Nov. 30, White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
NANCY SUE BLAKE, 85, of Huntington, died Nov. 25, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a retired selector from Owens-Illinois. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
JERRY D. EDWARDS, 83, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Nov. 25, in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
LANA JEANETTE HILL, 74, of Barboursville, wife of Haskel Joe Hill, died Nov. 25, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired from CSX. Graveside service 2 p.m. Dec. 1, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
GABRIEL CALEB JOHNSON, 3, of Man, W.Va., son of Victor Steven and Crystal Lynn Longo Johnson, died Nov. 24. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 29, at Landville Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
MICHAEL KIRBY, 59, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Paula “Pam” Kirby, died Nov. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements.
RONALD TONTA LEFFINGWELL, 70, of Proctorville, Ohio, father of Jeremy Leffingwell, died Nov. 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Nov. 30, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LARRY E. MCCALLISTER, 77, of Barboursville, died Nov. 26, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired Cabell County Deputy Sheriff. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 1, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 30 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RUSSELL WATTS, 86, of Fort Gay, husband of Elizabeth Copley Watts, died Nov. 26 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He retired from the Wayne County Board of Education as a mechanic and parts manager. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. Nov. 29, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel; burial in Maryland Napier Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation one hour prior to services. Social distancing and masks will be required.