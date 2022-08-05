Thunderstorms likely. High 82F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Tonight
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DEBORAH ANN ALBERT, 64, of Chesapeake, Ohio, mother of Don Porter of Chesapeake, died Aug. 4 at home. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio is directing arrangements. Service will be at a later time at First Presbyterian Church of Kenova. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES WILLIAM ATKINS, II, 81, of Ona died Aug. 3 at home. He retired from IBM. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 8 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
ELMER "PETE" CLAGG, 86, of Milton died Aug. 3. Service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LENNOX REED HEPLER, infant son of Preston and Chastidy Hepler, died Aug. 2 in CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital. There will be a private memorial service at a later time. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
GLADYS EVELYN LEWIS, 75, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 4 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LEROY PHILIP MULLINS, 69, of Van, W.Va., died July 30. Memorial service 6 p.m. Aug. 5 at Martha Freewill Baptist Church, Bandytown, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions to be made to Martha Freewill Baptist Church or The Aracoma Story, Inc. Arrangements are directed by Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
SHARON LYONS STEPHENSON NOURSE, 67, of Huntington died Aug. 2 in Heritage Center. She was a retired florist at Kroger. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 8 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation at 11 a.m. Aug. 8.
